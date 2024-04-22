Ex-FIG official praises Phl gymnastics

The qualification of three Filipino gymnasts to the 2024 Paris Olympics earned the praise of an honorary International Gymnastics.

Gymnastics Association of the Philippines president Cynthia Carrion bared that former FIG men’s technical committee president Steve Butcher lauded the Philippines’ success in qualifying Carlos Yulo and Filipino-Americans Aleah Finnegan and Levi Ruivivar, who made the grade a few days ago.

Ruivivar qualified after her silver medal finish in the women’s uneven bars of the FIG World Cup Series in Doha over the weekend.

“Big congratulations! Three Olympians for the Philippines, a dynasty in the making,” Butcher told Carrion in a message.

“I have great respect for how you have coordinated all of this. Many federations fail when it comes to managing foreign trained gymnasts and their coaches.”

Yulo, Finnegan and Ruivivar are set to have a training camp in Metz, France in June to prepare for the Summer Games that kick off on 26 July.