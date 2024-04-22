Dolorito, Sinuto make heads turn

A pair of rising stars are shining bright, leading Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) and Arellano University in their impressive runs in Season 99 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) of the Philippines volleyball tournaments.

Junior spiker Johna Dolorito of the Lady Pirates and sophomore star Jiwen Sinuto of the Chiefs steered the wheel to earn the distinction as the Collegiate Press Corps’ NCAA Players of the Week presented by the San Miguel Corporation for the period 16 to 21 April.

Dolorito, the high-flying outside hitter, displayed her attacking prowess with 20 points in the Lady Pirates’ 25-15, 22-25, 25-11, 27-25 win over the Lady Chiefs last Tuesday.

She then followed it up with a double-double showing of 19 markers laced by 17 excellent receptions as Lyceum bested University of Perpetual Help System Dalta last Saturday, 25-21, 24-26, 18-25, 25-22, 15-11, to remain unscathed with a 4-0 slate.

Together with the core of Jaja Tulang, Joan Doguna, and Venice Puzon, the Lady Pirates are proving that their finals appearance last season is no fluke, sailing steadily to the solo second place just behind reigning champion College of Saint Benilde (5-0).

In the men’s side, Sinuto stamped his class to help the Chiefs take their fourth consecutive win since losing their season opener against Letran College.

Sinuto, 21, was in his element to carry the Chiefs to three big victories against slumping LPU, erstwhile undefeated San Beda University, and powerhouse San Sebastian College.

The 6-foot-1 open spiker dropped 14 points in their 25-19, 25-10, 25-19 sweep win over LPU and churned out 15 markers and 10 receptions as the Chiefs stunned the Stags with a clean 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 win.

But his biggest game came against the Red Spikers, erupting for 26 points that allowed Arellano to put a dent in San Beda’s perfect record and emerging as the second-best spiker in the league so far behind reigning Most Valuable Player Louie Ramirez of Perpetual.

The red-hot Chiefs thus claimed solo third spot with a 4-1 record, trailing the league-leading Perpetual and EAC with both 4-0 slates.

Dolorito edged out Pau de Guzman of Arellano and Wielyn Estoque of Saint Benilde while Sinuto bested Ervin Osabel of Emilio Aguinaldo College and Ramirez for the weekly award.