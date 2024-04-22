DOH logs 34 cases of heat-related illnesses

The Department of Health (DOH) has logged 34 cases of heat-related illness with six deaths from 1 January to 18 April.

The DOH said the causes of death are still for verification.

Reported cases were from Central Visayas, Ilocos Region, and Soccsksargen Region.

According to the DOH, the highest number of heat-related illnesses in recent years was recorded at 513 in 2023.

Heat-related illnesses are illnesses such as cramps, syncope, or exhaustion.

Although heat stroke mainly affects people over the age of 50, it can also affect young athletes and anyone who is exposed to prolonged heat.

The DOH advised that special precautions should be made for infants and children up to age four and adults over age 65, because these age groups adjust to heat more slowly than other people.

Meanwhile, patients with particular diseases with hypertension, diabetes mellitus, kidney disease, mental illness, alcoholism, and fever are also at higher risk of having heart stroke.

Also, those taking particular medications like diet pills, anti-hypertensive medications, methamphetamines, and anti-depressants are also at risk.

To avoid heat stroke, the public is advised to drink lots of water, keep indoors, avoid long direct exposure to sunlight, and wear thin, loose, and light-colored clothes.

If there are signs of heat stroke, the DOH is advising to apply ice packs to the patient's armpits, groin, and neck as these are the areas rich in blood vessels and close to the skin. Cooling them may reduce body temperature.