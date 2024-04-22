Call for literary contributions for ‘Ani 43’

The Cultural Center of the Philippines Intertextual Division is now accepting literary submissions for the 43rd issue of Ani, the official literary journal of CCP. The latest volume will feature multilingual literary works with the theme of Zambales, preferably from writers who were born, raised, lived, or currently living in Zambales.

Literary contributions may be in the form of essays, poems, short fiction, works for children and other genres. Submissions may be in Filipino, English, and local languages of the Philippines, accompanied by a translation in either Filipino or English.

Submissions must be original and unpublished. The entries should be submitted in Arial font (12 points), double-spaced in 8 ½- by 11-inch paper size, with a short bio note of at least three to five sentences, photo, home address, contact details, and tax identification number of the author.

The deadline for submissions is 31 May. Contributions must be emailed to ani43.ccp@gmail.com. For more information, send a message to the CCP Intertextual Division via its Facebook page or email. Submit entries using the subject line, “Literary submission for Ani 43.” Ani 43 will be published in both printed and digital forms.