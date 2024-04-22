Aboitiz Power readies 1,000-MW solar dev’t

Aboitiz Power Corp. is preparing to kick off the development of about 1,000 megawatts (MW) of solar capacity that can be operational by as early as next year to help augment nationwide power capacity while supporting the transition to cleaner energy.

During Aboitiz Equity Ventures stockholders’ meeting on Monday, outgoing AboitizPower president and chief executive officer Emmanuel Rubio said the company has already engaged several contractors to build the solar ventures.

“(You can) expect more power supply. We are ready to issue a notice to proceed with about 1,000 MW of solar projects that will come in late 2025 and early 2026,” Rubio said.

“As you know, we are focused on addressing demand, and with that, making sure that we are providing cost competitive, and we’re providing electricity to the consumers with minimum impact to the environment,” he added.

The planned development is part of the 3,700 MW of new renewable energy capacity that AboitizPower is trying to deliver to achieve its target of integrating 4,600 MW of clean energy into its portfolio by 2030.

“(Of this,) we have already synchronized more than 120 MW and three weeks ago some 76 MW out of over 100 MW in Laoag solar in Pangasinan,” Rubio noted.

The company is also considering investing in low-carbon technologies such as liquefied natural gas, nuclear, and smart power plants to support the country’s energy transition while ensuring energy security.

Coal still needed

Despite an ambitious plan to transition to cleaner energy, AboitizPower still has significant investments in coal-based fuels, including the 340-MW Therma Visayas Inc. (TVI) plant in Cebu, which it intends to expand.

Rubio noted that the project’s provision for expansion is suitable for coal. He also explained that Cebu isn’t suited for renewable energy because it lacks adequate land area to accommodate a 150-MW solar or wind plant.

“We really need to make sure we are addressing the demand and making sure we have enough reserves in the grid. That is why we invested with GNPower Dinginin (a thermal plant) and it was a timely investment,” he said.

If AboitizPower had not proceeded with the GNPower Dinginin plant, Rubio noted that approximately 1,300 MW of power would have been cut from the national grid, exacerbating the recent string of power alerts in the Luzon and Visayas regions.

As of Monday afternoon, the power situation in the Luzon and Visayas went back to normal after their power supply margin ran thin last week due to the failure of power plants to operate at full capacity.

50 power plants in trouble

Based on the data from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines as of 3 p.m. yesterday, a total of 50 power units in Luzon and Visayas were either on outage or derated.

In Luzon, 20 units were on forced outages, while two were operating at reduced capacity. Additionally, three units were under their respective scheduled shutdowns. Meanwhile, 16 units were experiencing forced shutdowns in Visayas, while nine were operating at reduced capacity.

According to the Energy Regulatory Commission chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta, the majority of power plants experiencing outages are hydroelectric plants.

“Supply situation normalized when large units — mainly coal and diesel plants — resolved equipment issues and were able to get back online. Not all units that were on outage last Monday have yet to resume operations. There are still more than 30 units in Luzon-Visayas that are out, mostly hydro plants,” Dimalanta said in a text message to the Daily Tribune.

“It’s always a balancing of supply with demand,” Dimalanta added.