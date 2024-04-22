130 CV centenarians receive cash gift

At least 130 centenarians in Central Visayas are to receive P100,000 each as cash gift from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD-7).

DSWD-7 regional director Shalaine Marie Lucero told DAILY TRIBUNE that the cash gift benefits would allow the centenarians to reap the fruits of their long years of existence.

“We hope that with their longevity, they would set an example for others to live healthy lifestyle, be in good shape, and enjoy life to the fullest for them to reach 100 years,” she said.

As of March 2024, DSWD-7 reported that 24 have already received the P100,000 — nine in Cebu, eight in Negros Oriental, five in Bohol and two in Siquijor.

As stipulated in Republic Act 10868, or the Centenarian Act of 2016, individuals who have reached 100 years of age and above, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, will be granted cash gift amounting to P100,000 and a felicitation letter from the President of the Philippines.

Lucero added that DSWD continues to monitor and provide technical assistance to local social welfare and development offices on compliance with requirements by the family of the centenarians.

It underscores the government’s commitment to the well-being of senior citizens and their significant contribution to nation-building.

In 2023, a total of 154 centenarians in Central Visayas received the cash gifts. Seventy-one from Cebu, 40 from Bohol, 37 from Negros Oriental, and six from Siquijor. Females comprised 82 percent and 18 percent were male centenarians.

Republic Act 11982 known as “An Act Granting Benefits to Filipino Octogenarians and nonagenarians, amending RA 10868, expands the Centenarians Law to provide cash incentives to seniors aged 80, 85, 90 and 95. This new law, senior citizens, whether residing in the Philippines or abroad, will receive P10,000 cash incentive at every age milestone and will still receive P100,000 upon reaching 100 years old.”