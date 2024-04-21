‘Transformers One’ makes historic Space launch

The first trailer for Transformers One has just debuted like no movie trailer ever had: in space!

The long-awaited origin story of the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe will unfold in Transformers One. The action adventure’s first trailer debuted as a literal space launch, journeying into space for an hour, 125,000 feet above the earth. At its peak, the trailer was revealed with a custom introduction video from Chris Hemsworth, who lends his voice as Orion Pax, and Bryan Tyree Henry, who will voice D-16.

Transformers One reveals how Orion Pax and D-16, once brothers-in-arms turn into sworn enemies as leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, and founder of the Decepticons, Megatron. The film also stars Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127, along with Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fisburne, and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One arrives in Philippine cinemas on 18 September.