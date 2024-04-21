SHOW

‘Transformers One’ makes historic Space launch

‘Transformers One’ movie.
‘Transformers One’ movie.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PARAMOUNT PICTURES

The first trailer for Transformers One has just debuted like no movie trailer ever had: in space!

The long-awaited origin story of the most iconic characters in the Transformers universe will unfold in Transformers One. The action adventure’s first trailer debuted as a literal space launch, journeying into space for an hour, 125,000 feet above the earth. At its peak, the trailer was revealed with a custom introduction video from Chris Hemsworth, who lends his voice as Orion Pax, and Bryan Tyree Henry, who will voice D-16.

Transformers One reveals how Orion Pax and D-16, once brothers-in-arms turn into sworn enemies as leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, and founder of the Decepticons, Megatron. The film also stars Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127, along with Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fisburne, and Jon Hamm.

Transformers One arrives in Philippine cinemas on 18 September.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph