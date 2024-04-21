Thitikul leads Korda by 1-shot

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul was clinging to a one-stroke lead over history-chasing Nelly Korda when thunderstorms halted play in the LPGA Chevron Championship in Texas on Saturday.

Overnight co-leader Atthaya had three birdies in her first 11 holes and had the solo lead at 11-under through 12 when storms halted play.

About two and a half hours later, amid continuing dangerous weather conditions, officials suspended play for the day in the first women’s major of the year, with players returning to complete the round on Sunday before playing the final round.

World No. 1 Korda, who is seeking to equal the LPGA record of five victories in five consecutive starts, had three birdies in her first eight holes to reach 10-under and will face a four-foot putt for par at the 12th hole when play resumes on Sunday.

She was tied with Canadian Brooke Henderson, who roared up the leaderboard with seven birdies and an eagle in the first 14 holes before a three-putt bogey at 16 dropped her to 10-under for the tournament, where she stood when play was halted.

Philippines-born Japanese Yuka Saso, meanwhile, carded a 72 to complete the third round on 2-under.

Atthaya, who has two LPGA tour wins and four on the Ladies’ European Tour, is launching her 2024 campaign at the first women’s major of the year after recovering from a left thumb injury.

But the 21-year-old was undaunted at the prospect of a long day on Sunday.

“I think it’s not that big a deal. I think last year in Malaysia, I played more than this (in one day) with the playoff, 27 holes, which is fine. Still young now — still good,” she said.

Atthaya said the most important thing would be to “keep the mindset I had today.”