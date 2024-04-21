TARP OF MIND

Sustainability is the reality of fashion today. Whether you like it or not, it’s here to forever stay until the next century. In an industry that’s quite fleeting, it makes one wonder what can be done as the wheel of change keeps spinning and styles continue to evolve.

In the Philippines, the iconic bag brand Zarah Juan once again champions a cause by collaborating with SM Green Finds to celebrate their shared commitment to Mother Earth, the environment and their beginnings as proud ecobag makers.