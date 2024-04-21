TARP OF MIND

Sustainability is the reality of fashion today. Whether you like it or not, it’s here to forever stay until the next century. In an industry that’s quite fleeting, it makes one wonder what can be done as the wheel of change keeps spinning and styles continue to evolve.
In the Philippines, the iconic bag brand Zarah Juan once again champions a cause by collaborating with SM Green Finds to celebrate their shared commitment to Mother Earth, the environment and their beginnings as proud ecobag makers.
Zarah Juan says, “I am thrilled to collaborate on this tarp project with SM, as it aligns perfectly with my strong commitment to supporting the environment.” The project serves as an expression of gratitude toward SM for the invaluable opportunities provided over the past 12 years. She further adds, “My extensive experience as a supplier and manufacturer for SM has not only honed my craft but also enriched my understanding of sustainable practices.”
The idea is to reinvent used tarp and fashion them into chic, functional and practical totes. They come in summer’s bold brights, coolest stripes and matching pouches in modern prints. These fun and easy-breezy bags transcend seasonal trends. Top of mind really is creating design with good intention and a sense of responsibility.
The tarp project by Zarah Juan X SM Green Finds is an amazing sustainability initiative in local fashion for a cause. More than just a bag, Zarah Juan says, “The SM Greenfinds Tote is a collaboration of importance as it brings groups together to address the environmental impact of used tarpaulin while also benefiting many individuals.”
The cleaning and cutting are executed by the Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) at the Quezon City Correctional Facility. Adding color to them is done by Bulacan artisans, while the final assembly of the bags is carried out by skilled bag makers, some of whom work from home, while others work in a production facility. Overall, it’s really a brilliant, realistic and grounding perspective in activating a circular economy that will potentially and optimistically last.
The world of style promotes awareness and consciousness of the impact of waste on the environment and what we can do about it. Regardless of scale, solutions to this growing global concern exist, and it is imperative to act on them now — whether individually or, more importantly, collectively. One may insightfully see this as an unconditional act of love and service to others and communities that represent and embody our nation.
Zarah concludes, “This significant project not only reduces environmental waste but also empowers individuals, fosters skill development and creates meaningful opportunities for a brighter future.”
Make sustainability your fashion mission vision. Join Zarah Juan and SM Green Finds as they launch this
much-anticipated campaign on 22 April at SM Makati from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.