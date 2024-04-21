Sandara Park, SB19’s Josh among ‘Running Man PH 2’ guest stars

Sandara Park and SB19’s Josh Cullen are among the biggest names set to make highly anticipated guest appearances in the upcoming season of Running Man Philippines.

A post by Running Man Philippines revealed a stellar lineup of numerous local and international celebrity guest runners who will bring explosive energy to the show.

“FIRST LOOK: Uy parang familiar silang lahat!” it captioned, showcasing a series of collages featuring the cast members alongside their respective guest runners.

“This season’s going to be BIGGER AND CRAZIER as these celebrity guest runners are #RMPhReadyToRun with us!” it captioned.

In addition to Park and Cullen, former Momoland member Nancy McDonie, K-pop girl group UNIS’ Filipino members Elisia Parmisano and Gehlee Dangca, beauty queen and actress Herlene Budol, Alessandra de Rossi and more will join the show as guest runners.

South Korean rapper and host HaHa, known for his role as one of the variety show hosts of Running Man, is also slated to make a guest appearance.

Ahead of its premiere in May, the popular reality show has released a series of vlogs showcasing the runners’ thrilling and enjoyable adventures in South Korea. The first vlog was released on 19 April.

“Bago magsimula ang #RunningManPH2, mapapanood muna natin ang K-lamig at K-saya na winter wonderland experience ng runners sa South Korea!” the caption said.

Running Man Philippines, which premiered in September 2022, is based on the popular South Korean variety show of the same title.

The original cast consists of Glaiza de Castro, Mikael Daez, Buboy Villar, Kokoy de Santos, Lexi Gonzales, Angel Guardian and Ruru Madrid.

However, Madrid will only have a special participation in the second season as he currently stars in the hit action-drama Black Rider.

Running Man Philippines Season 2 will premiere on 11 May.