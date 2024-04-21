Paradizoo fest celebrates agri education

Paradizoo, an event promoting free agricultural education, celebrated the “Power of Three” festival yesterday in Mendez, Cavite.

“Power of Three” is comprised of flowers, vegetable, and livestock.

Students, farmers and the public and private sector were invited to bring focus and understanding on the benefits of the growing agricultural sector in the country.

The festival provided resources and expertise to empower individuals in the farming community.

Paradizoo and Zoomanity Group president and CEO Robert L. Yupangco said he is excited to continue “Power of Three” and extend their commitment to agricultural education.

“By providing free access to educational resources and expertise, we aim to empower individuals with knowledge abd skills needed to thrive in the agricultural sector,” Yupangco added.