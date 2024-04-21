More CL onion cold storage eyed

SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is eyeing more onion cold storage facilities in Central Luzon with the groundbreaking of one in Nueva Ecija and another in Pampanga.

In Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija, the DA Central Luzon started the construction of a P41.5-million Onion Cold Storage. Funded by DA’s High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), the onion cold storage facility has a capacity of 20,000 bags and will be turned over to the Dupinga Sierra Madre Irrigators Association from Barangay Tagumpay in Gabaldon.

The P41,500,000 plant has 100 pieces of pallets and 1,000 pieces of plastic crates worth P1,299,780.

The plant can accommodate 540-600 metric tonnes of onion or 36-40 hectares of harvested onions

Present during the groundbreaking ceremony are Regional HVCPD Focal Person Engr. AB P. David; Acting Provincial Agriculturist (PA) of Nueva Ecija Engr. Jovita Agliam, Ph.D.; Nueva Ecija 1st and 2nd District Agriculture Program Coordinating Officer June Lacasandile; Gabaldon Municipal Mayor Atty. Jobby P. Emata; Municipal Agriculturist Florenda D. Sumawang; Chairperson Victorino Costales; and farmer members of the association.

According to the Philippines Statistics Authority, the province of Nueva Ecija is still the top producer of onions in the country with a contribution of 54.67 percent or 138,028MT total volume last year.

Nueva Ecija Provincial Agriculturist Engr. Agliam cited that the province also has the most number of cold storages, amounting to 22.

Association chairperson Costales expressed his gratitude to the DA, as they won’t be forced to sell their onions for a very low price since the shelf life will now be longer.

The facility is expected to be finished within six months and will be used in the next harvest season.

Meanwhile, another 20,000-bag capacity onion cold storage facility will be constructed in Barangay Cabalantian, Bacolor, the first in the province of Pampanga.

Farmers key

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Bacolor Mayor Eduardo “Diman” Datu expressed his gratitude to the hardworking farmers of the town for their unity, citing that this was the key for the DA to provide them with the facility.

OIC-RTD for Research, Regulatory, and ILD Dr. Irene M. Adion, Ph.D. said that the residents of Bacolor have assured that the DA will continue to support the farmers here.

The project is through the funding of the HVCDP that aims to support the local onion farmers of Bacolor.

The facility is also valued at P41.5 million. The HVCDP has allotted 50.4 hectares of land for the planting of red and yellow onions, along with other high-value crops.

Once completed, the facility will be turned over to the Bacolor Onion Farmers Association which has 24 farmer members led by Chairperson Ferdinand R. Pineda.

The facility will be completed by October this year.

Bacolor Vice Mayor Ron Earvin E. Dungca, Bacolor Municipal Agriculturist, Pampanga Janette G. Wong, Field Operation Division Chief Elma S. Mananes, Chairman of Bacolor Onion Farmers Association Ferdinand R. Pineda, Bureau of Plant Industry Crop Research and Production Support Division chief Christopher Cruz came to the ceremony.