Marcos tells gov't agencies to support anti-hunger programs

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told the government departments and local government units to help run the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) program to make sure that people have enough food and good nutrition.

Marcos made the order through Memorandum Circular No. 47 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on 19 April but was only released to the public on Sunday.

"It is imperative for all government agencies and instrumentalities to support the continued and effective implementation of the EPAHP Program to bolster government efforts towards attaining zero hunger, food and nutrition security, and sustainable agriculture," the memorandum read.

One of the main initiatives of the Task Force on Zero Hunger is the EPAHP, which connects community-based organizations (CBOs) to potential markets and offers credit support to help with food production, processing, and distribution.

The ultimate goal of this program is to institutionalize efforts to reduce hunger and promote food and nutrition security.

In collaboration with pertinent government departments, the Task Force Hunger is entrusted with ensuring the EPAHP Program is implemented consistently and effectively.

The task force's mandate includes improving services and farm production technologies provided to rural and family farms supported by the government, as well as enhancing the program's sustainability through the implementation of policies that involve the private sector and institutionalize mechanisms in local government units (LGUs).

In order to encourage CBOs to take part in the EPAHP program, it is also mandated to implement community participation procurement.

Additionally, it is directed to build, maintain, and enhance irrigation systems and auxiliary structures in rural regions that are suitable for irrigation.