Kaya demolishes Maharlika Taguig FC

Kaya FC - Iloilo picked up its third win in as many games after a 10-1 trashing over Maharlika Taguig FC in the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium Sunday evening.

Japanese forward Shuto Komaki led the charge for the Lions after a hattrick in the 20th, 41st and 45+1 minutes.

Jarvey Gayoso (fifth and 45th) and Janjan Melliza (18th and 47th) scored a brace each as Kaya continued to step on the gas from start to finish.

Marco Casambre (55th), Audie Menzi (58th) amd Eric Esso (77th) added to the Carnage for Kaya as it strengthens its title defense bid.

Lucas del Rosario was the only Maharlika player to score a goal after converting in the 19th minute.

The first game saw Stallion Laguna FC demolished Manila Montet FC, 13-0.

Finn McDaniel (eighth, 14th, 37th, 41st and 45th), Benzerra Dourado (fourth, 36th and 60th), Junior Sam (90+1 and 90+4), Gabriel Silva (26th), Juan Diego Galeana Trujillo (50th) and Jo Bedia (64th) put their names on the score sheet to stay in the hunt for the PFL title after its third win.

The second game saw United City FC (UCFC) win over Philippine Air Force FC, 4-1.

Ivan Ouano struck first in the 40th minute for UCFC before Jan Delariarte delivered an equalizer at in the 45th minute for the Airmen.

John Bankole then fired a goal in the 45+3 minute to give UCFC a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Gio Pabulan and Ariel Ngueukam fired a hoal each in the 67th and 70th minutes, respectively, to bury the game for UCFC and clinch the club's third win.

