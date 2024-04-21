Int’l rapper Mark Tuan endorses new fragrance collection

Axe, known for its body sprays, has entered the world of fine fragrances with its new Axe Fine Fragrance Collection, offering body sprays that rival luxury perfumes in quality.

To accomplish this, Axe partnered with top fragrance companies, such as Givaudan and Firmenich, along with fragrance expert Ann Gottlieb. The result is a refined range of scents crafted to charm and captivate. Leading this line is international celebrity Mark Tuan, chosen as the face of the Fine Fragrance Collection

The Taiwanese-American rapper, singer and model epitomizes the new line’s promise of premium, luxurious and unforgettable scents. He brings his charm and swag to Axe, ushering in a new era for the brand and introducing a new collection of scents that shows that everyone can attain luxury.

The “hyung,” or oldest member of the popular South Korean boy band Got7, has made his mark in the industry as a model and trusted endorser. He is known on the international stage for his unique “east meets west” blend, giving him the best of both worlds — a universal appeal that embodies what Axe is all about. Mark’s influence extends beyond his music; his style and persona reflect the qualities of the Axe Fine Fragrance Collection: fresh, bold and finer than fine.