Hospitality underpins diplomacy — BBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Sunday that Filipino hospitality plays a crucial role in diplomatic engagements.

In his vlog uploaded on his official YouTube channel, Marcos underscored the importance of Filipino hospitality in the country’s tourism industry, highlighting its role in making guests feel welcome.

“It’s important that our guests feel very welcome here so that our relationship, our agreements, and our partnerships with various countries can be strengthened. We know that in today’s world, you need many allies in what you do. That’s also how the world’s economy works now; they must be important to us,” Marcos said.

“Filipino hospitality has always been a characteristic of every Filipino. Let us live it and continue to improve it. These are the essential ingredients on our journey towards a New Philippines,” Marcos added.

While acknowledging the varying protocols observed by different countries, the President pointed out specific details on how the Office of the President showcases Filipino hospitality at the Palace.

Marcos said one of the most visual representations of Filipino hospitality is the display of the visitor’s national flags along the streets they travel upon arrival.