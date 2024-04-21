Gadon urges: Stop destab efforts

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon on Sunday disclosed that the protests calling to withdraw support to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and even the peace rally in support to Kingdom of Jesus Christ Pastor Apollo Quiboloy are moves to destabilize the country gaining ground from pandemic.

This comes following the rallies held in Davao led by former House Speaker and Davao del Norte First District Representative Pantaleon Alvarez and Quiboloy prayer rally held in Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila which were both attended by officials of former Duterte administration.

In a video statement posted on his social media, Gadon stressed that the rallies and gathering “must be stopped” and the people behind them should instead be united with the Marcos administration in pushing for economic development of the country.