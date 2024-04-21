EDSA exclusive motorcycle lanes mulled

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) on Sunday revealed that it is mulling to establish an exclusive motorcycle lane along EDSA as it already started discussions over the proposition.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said that the agency has already initiated talks with the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) about the plan.

“EDSA is a four-lane road and one of that is dedicated as a busway, while the bicycle lane is on the right side. We are looking at the lane near the bicycle lane to be a dedicated motorcycle lane,” Bautista said.

“Presently, we see that motorcycles occupy all the lanes in EDSA. We’re working with MMDA on how we can improve the traffic situation relating to motorcycles,” he added.

Based on the DoTr’s preliminary assessment, around 170,000 motorcycles use EDSA daily as it added that having a special lane will help address traffic issues, which has been detrimental to the economy.

“Economic cost (of traffic), could be the additional fuel, additional cost, and lost opportunity for growth and even lost time with family,” Bautista said.

Citing a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the economic cost of traffic reached to P2.4 billion daily in Metro Manila in 2012.

In 2017, the economic cost surged to P3.5 billion every day, while the latest study in 2022 indicated the economic losses from traffic is P4.9 billion a day.

JICA, a long-term partner of the government for transportation projects, forecasted this to balloon to P9 billion a day in 2030.

To recall, the country saw a spike in motorcycle users since the pandemic started in 2020 for its convenience and efficiency to transport goods and people from one place to another.

Currently, a pilot study launched in 2019 is still ongoing to assess, in aid of legislation, the viability of motorcycle taxis as safe and affordable mode of transportation and it is confined to three cities — Metro Manila, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro.