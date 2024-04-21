CPP-NPA keeps ‘terror’ tag

The Anti-Terrorism Council (ATC) has maintained the designation of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) as a terrorist organization, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said Sunday.

The PCO said the seven-page ATC Resolution 55 also designated CPP-NPA member Elizabeth Pineda Principe as a terrorist personality.

“The council found probable cause to designate Pineda as a terrorist individual based on verified and validated information, sworn statements, and pieces of evidence gathered by different Philippine law enforcement agencies and the military,” the ATC resolution read.

Pineda, also known by various aliases, is designated terrorist for violating Republic Act 11479, or “The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020” (ATA), particularly for committing terrorism; for planning, training, preparing, and facilitating the commission of terrorism, and for recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization or groups organized for engaging terrorism.

A copy of the resolution designating Pineda as a terrorist is available in the Official Gazette. It mentions the details of her violations, how the ATC made the decision to designate her as a terrorist, and her other aliases or names.

The CPP-NPA, also known as “Bagong Hukbong Bayan,” is still considered a terrorist organization in the country as they continue to target government forces and sow terror and fear among the public” based on the 268 alleged atrocities recorded from December 2020 to August 2023.

The ATC criticized the CPP-NPA’s purported use of improvised explosive devices against civilians. As of 31 December 2023, the CPP-NPA has 54 cases for violating the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suspension Act of 2012 and the ATA and 478 pending court cases.

Citing ATC Resolution 55, the PCO said that the terrorist designations of the Islamic State East Asia (ISEA) and other Daesh-linked or associated groups in the Philippines were also maintained.

The ATC mentioned the “continued involvement” of ISEA and Daesh-linked Abu Sayyaf Group as well as groups of Maute, Maguid, Turaifie, Hassan, and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters in terroristic activities in violation of the ATA.

The copy of Resolution 55 can also be accessed on the Official Gazette, where other details are stated. Resolutions 53, 54, and 55 were approved on 6 December 2023.