Charo Santos returns to the big screen with Dingdong Dantes

Veteran and award-winning actress Charo Santos is back on the silver screen with a new project alongside Dingdong Dantes. The former ABS-CBN president shared details of the Love After Love project when we caught up with her at a recent industry event.

“We’re starting to shoot already. It’s a friendship story that evolves into a special relationship, and who knows where it’s going to go,” Santos said.

Santos added that the project was offered to her before the pandemic and was shelved for four years.

“Actually, this was pitched to me even before the pandemic, four or five years ago. Kinalimutan ko na kasi andami nang panahon na nagdaan (I had almost forgotten about it because so much time had passed). Then, one day, I got a call from Direk Irene Villamor, and sabi nya sa akin (she said to me), ‘We still want to pursue the project. Sabi ko, ‘Sigurado kayo?’ (I asked, ‘Are you sure?’) (laughs) Ang sabi niya, ‘Yeah,’ and then I asked Dingdong himself. Sabi niya, ‘Yes, I want to work with you.’ Nakakatuwa naman, ‘di ba? (It’s heartwarming, isn’t it?) And, I also want to work with Dingdong,” she added.

The 68-year-old actress is very grateful for her still-active career and the relevant projects coming her way.

“There’s always something exciting to look forward to, right? Buhay na buhay ang dugo ko (My blood is still alive),” she said.