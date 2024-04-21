CCCI, DoT eye local tourism collab

The Departure of Tourism (DoT) and the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has recently agreed for a possible collaboration on tourism and economic growth.

In a meeting with DoT Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco and CCCI officials led by its new president Jay Yuvallos, programs and collaboration has been discussed which included the Cebu Business Month (CBM), which aims to promote and grow Cebu’s business sector. CBM is CCCI’s flagship project.

Frasco has welcomed CCCI’s proposals with optimism, saying that the goal of the DoT is to equalize tourism opportunities across regions.

She also cited for CCCI to help in the further promotion of English as a second language and dive industries as she stressed that the business organization can help Cebu island’s development into a premier wedding and MICE destination to target source markets.

The DoT described the CBM as an annual event every June to celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of Cebu and showcase the diverse and dynamic business community in the region.

CBM offers a range of programs and activities that cater to different audiences, including business owners, entrepreneurs, investors and the general public in the areas of tourism, ICT-BPM/ Technology, Entrepreneurship and creative entertainment.

For its part, the CCCI expressed openness to assisting DoT to highlight the importance of creating a high- value business ecosystem that would benefit local tourism industry.