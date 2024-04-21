Burrowed snakes emerge amid extreme heat

Cagayan de Oro City — The Cagayan de Oro City Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team responded to a 911 call from a resident in Barangay Macasandig last Saturday morning after a snake was spotted along Biasong-Tinindo Road.

The incident comes as the city’s heat index continues to rise.

According to state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration., the heat index climbed from 38 degrees Celsius last Friday to 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Department (CDRRMD) issued advisories warning residents about the high heat index which can cause cold-blooded animals like snakes to emerge from their burrows seeking cooler places to hide, potentially entering homes.

“The City’s Urban Search and Rescue team responded to a 911 call from a concerned resident in Barangay Macasandig, capturing a highly venomous cobra along Biasong-Tinindo Road,” the advisory said.

The CDRRMD previously reminded residents to take precautions against the summer heat, including drinking plenty of water and wearing light clothing when going outdoors. The department also posts daily heat index readings on its social media accounts.

Cagayan de Oro’s heat index has averaged above 30 degrees Celsius since March, with the highest recorded at 39 degrees Celsius on 7 April.