SNAPS

Beat the heat at Liwa Liwa Beach

LOOK: Tourists flocked to Liwa Liwa Beach in San Felipe, Zambales, on Sunday, 21 April 2024, to spend the weekend and cool off from the heat. According to PAGASA's forecast last Friday, the following areas may experience a heat index ranging from 42 degrees Celsius to 44 degrees Celsius. | via John Louie Abrina