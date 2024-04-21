Balagtasan-rap hybrid contest celebrates Tagalog poetic debate’s centenary, continues oral tradition

Ten groups showed their mettle on spoken word, poetic speech and debate in the afternoon of 6 April for the grand finals of CCP Kanto Kultura: Baraptasan 2024 at the Rizal Park Open Air Auditorium in Manila, reliving the heyday of the balagtasan, which became century-old on that day.

Spearheaded by Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and first of its kind, Baraptasan was a competition on balagtasan and rap, or a combination of both, thus its name, a portmanteau of the two, both oral forms of entertainment and literature, but one is native and old and the other, modern and Western but adopted by many performers around the world, including the Philippines. Also, both involve debate and some form of versification and are inspired by older forms and emanate from bardic tradition.

Both a theatrical and literary form and practice, the balagtasan is a scripted public debate in poetic or versified speech with a structure, inspired by the traditional duplo, a folk drama performed during funeral wakes. The first balagtasan was held on 6 April 1924, organized by a group of writers and language advocates to celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the foremost Tagalog poets, Francisco Baltazar or Balagtas, which is on 2 April.

According to National Artist for Literature Virgilio S. Almario, who was the special guest at Baraptasan, there were several events that led to the 6 April event, such as the meeting at Instituto de Mujeres in Tondo, Manila.