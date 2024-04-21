Address hunger issues, Marcos orders agencies

Filipinos sleeping with grumbling, empty stomachs is not acceptable.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. over the weekend ordered government departments and urged local government units to make sure that Filipinos would have access to sufficient and nutritious food.

Marcos gave the marching order — through Memorandum Circular 47 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin — to the concerned agencies and LGUs to help run the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty (EPAHP) program.

“It is imperative for all government agencies and instrumentalities to support the continued and effective implementation of the EPAHP Program to bolster government efforts towards attaining zero hunger, food and nutrition security, and sustainable agriculture,” the memorandum read.

One of the main initiatives of the Task Force on Zero Hunger is the EPAHP, which connects community-based organizations to potential markets and offers credit support to help with food production, processing, and distribution.

The ultimate goal of the program is to institutionalize efforts to reduce hunger and promote food and nutrition security, according to the memorandum. Task Force Hunger has been entrusted with ensuring the EPAHP Program is implemented consistently and effectively.