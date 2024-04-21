Act for nature and people, today and every day

Every action, however big or small, matters to the planet,” said Bruno Pozzi, deputy director of the Ecosystems Division of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).
According to the United Nations, more than one million plants, animals and other living things are at risk of being wiped out. Dirty air and chemical pollution continue to threaten our land, ocean and health.
As part of its commitment to be a force for good, Canva Philippines supports environmental recuperation through Project RegAIN (Forest Restoration and Regenerative Agroforestry for Indigenous
Well-being and Nature), its collaborative initiative with the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF). The project aims to plant three million trees in select areas in Mindanao to counteract the effects of deforestation and preserve the region’s biodiversity.
Project RegAIN is one of the local implementations of Canva’s global initiative, “One Print, One Tree” Program, in which the company plants a tree for every print order made on its platform. Through this, water retention, biodiversity and habitat protection are observed while creating opportunities in agriculture and agroforestry.
With the support of the restoration organization Reduce. Reuse. Grow. (RRG), Canva Philippines and the PEF collaborate to oversee the tree-planting process and monitor the cultivation of various crops to support local farmers and their livelihoods. The partnership also plays a vital role in safeguarding the habitat of indigenous peoples and endangered species such as the Philippine Eagle. With only over 390 pairs remaining in the country, the Philippine Eagle urgently requires habitat protection measures to ensure its survival.
“The first step to saving Philippine Eagles is to bring back the forest that’s been lost. Forest restoration will not only save the species but also save Filipinos because the forest is the foundation of our livelihoods and indigenous culture. It will bring back the quality of life that we once had and also address our global climate crisis,” Dr. Jayson Ibañez, director for Operations at the Philippine Eagle Foundation, said.
Since its global launch in 2021, Canva’s One Print, One Tree Program has supported 27 project sites in 13 countries, including the Philippines. Over five million trees have already been planted globally.
Visit www.canva.com/one-print-one-tree/.