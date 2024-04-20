We are called to be Good Shepherds

Today is Good Shepherd and Vocation Sunday for the Roman Church, and it is timely that my confrere at Oblates of the Holy Family, Frater Kim Frial, OHF, will graduate this 22 April with a Master’s Degree in Pastoral Ministry from Maryhill School of Theology.

I think one of the reasons a Master's Degree, preferably in Pastoral Ministry or in other areas like Canon Law or Liturgy, is required for the ordained ministry is that priests, as pastors of souls, should be like Jesus, the Good Shepherd.

As we celebrate Good Shepherd Sunday, the Scripture readings highlight the Lord's actions as our Good Shepherd, everything He has done to gather us all to Himself and help us all find our way back to His loving Presence and embrace.

This Sunday, we are again reminded that Our Lord’s love for each and every one of us is truly great and everlasting, and we should consider ourselves really fortunate for being loved in such a way. Our Lord and Good Shepherd is truly the One that we should be rejoicing about in this glorious and most joyful Easter season because, by His love, He has shown us the sure path to eternal life.

This Sunday, we also celebrate Vocation Sunday as we remember and especially pray for all those who answered God’s call to be His servants and disciples, to be the ones who will live their lives and carry out their actions as the shepherds of the flock of the Lord in the model of the Good Shepherd Himself, namely, our priests and bishops, and of course our Pope, Francis.

Each and every one of them had committed themselves to the good works of the Lord, dedicating themselves wholly to the ministry of the priesthood. By doing so, they truly showed the same love and care that our Lord and Good Shepherd had shown us. And this Sunday in particular, we pray for all of them that the Lord will continue to guide them and strengthen them in all their works.

Every one of us as Christians also has our own unique vocations in life. Vocation in the Church is not only the vocation to the priesthood, as some continue to live in the world and live their own respective and diverse ways of life as members of the laity, as people who build faithful Christian families and societies, as well as those who give themselves in consecrated life to God, and those who commit themselves to a life of singlehood and purity, all in the service of God.

Each of these vocations is truly important, and we are reminded that, as Christians, we must always be active in living our Christian faith and life.

As Christians, we too should be good role models and inspirations for one another so that we truly live our lives and faith according to the example of Jesus, the Good Shepherd Himself. As Christians, we should help one another to come ever closer to God; hence, we should live our lives worthily and in accordance with God’s will and in the way that He has taught and shown us so that by our own good examples, we may truly inspire and help more and more people to come ever closer to the Lord and His salvation.

We should be beacons of Christ’s light, hope, and truth to the whole world in all our lives, actions, and deeds so that more and more people may come to believe in God through us. Let us all go forth in faith and commit ourselves wholeheartedly to serving the Lord now and always.