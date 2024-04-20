Scams and fake news clog social media

“Worse” is the appropriate word to describe the proliferation of scams and fake news on social media, especially Facebook.

I am writing this piece to warn susceptible, non-discerning, and gullible people who use social media for many reasons. I decided it was time to dwell on this, considering that this writer, along with many of my friends, were also victimized by fake news and scams originating from various attractive FB posts offering this and that product that is not available, as the sellers reiterate, in stores but which could cure different illnesses.

There are also offers to invest in this and that scheme that assures a huge income or interest on the money one puts in. I will cite just one concrete example here due to space limitations.

A couple of weeks ago, I was tempted to engage with a seller of a so-called milk formula under the brand name Glufarelin. I got curious because of their narrative and saw the familiar faces of two medical doctors, Doc Willy Ong and our friend Dr. Tony Leachon, who both endorsed the product in the FB post, which cost over P600 for a 400-gram can.

These two prominent medical professionals were promoting Glufarelin as a cure for diabetes, and with that, who wouldn’t be enticed to buy the milk formula? The seller-agent said the product did wonders and cured those suffering from diabetes in a month who could do away with the commonly prescribed drugs for diabetes.

I told the seller I’d check if Doctors Ong and Leachon were endorsing Glufarelin.

Dr. Ong said, “Fake news. We do not endorse ALL those products that you see on social media. We are helping only one right now — only Birch Tree Advance for Seniors is legit. Fake news is a worldwide problem. Influencers are victims also.

“We always and repeatedly disclaim these fake ads several times on my FB page. In all our recent videos, we always say we don't endorse anything. I have only one legitimate FB-verified account with the BLUE check and 17 million followers. People cannot distinguish between a fake and a legitimate FB page. Look for the BLUE check. All the rest are fake pages, especially if a product is being sold. We did everything possible.

“We sent cease-and-desist letters. We filed reports with the NBI and FDA. But even the government is helpless against hidden scammers behind anonymous troll accounts. All are fake companies and fake addresses. It is a worldwide problem; almost all celebrities and influencers are victims here. It is similar to a troll farm used in politics. Fake news abounds in social media,” Dr. Ong said.

Dr. Leachon said, “I do not endorse any supplements/products. Please purchase at your own discretion. Do not believe in fake news and misinformation.”

I think that’s clear from the two. Now, there are other scams. I refer to investments, and many victims have come to me. As an example, let me cite this one being offered by LiveGood. I saw this in a post in the group chat of the so-called Active PAPI Members.

I used to be in the chat group, but when I told a certain Andy Manatad and the group members that it was an illegitimate entity and not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, I was bashed. I asked Manatad to produce legitimate documents from the government, but instead of showing proof, I was blocked from the GC.

The SEC emailed me: “Please be advised that per initial verification, the name is not registered as a corporation/partnership/OPC.”

I don’t know why PAPI officials like Mr. Nelson Santos and Ms. Becky Velasquez apparently allow illegitimate entities and offers to be posted in the official group chat. Are they in cahoots with Manatad? I don’t know, but silence means a lot.

The Bridge cautions our DAILY TRIBUNE readers.

