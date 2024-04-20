PNPA grads told: Use technology in law enforcement

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday told the graduating class of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) to blend traditional policing methods with modern technology to improve public safety and service delivery.

During the 45th Philippine National Police Academy Commencement Exercises for Layag-Diwa Class of 2024 in Cavite, Marcos pointed out technology’s role in modern law enforcement, especially in the fight against cybercrime.

“Most of you were born when the internet was no longer in its infancy, and you were shaped to be tech-savvy, digital natives,” Marcos said, acknowledging the unique capabilities of the young graduates.

Hence, Marcos challenged the new graduates to “leverage that technology that you are familiar with as aids in protecting and serving our people.”

Marcos also emphasized the importance of maintaining justice, integrity, and service as part of their success.

“Let your school’s core values be the wind that propels you on,” he said.

Marcos also highlighted the evolving landscape of crime fighting, which now requires a combination of high-tech tools and traditional tactics.

“The fight against crime is now a potent mix of gadgets and war rooms and old-fashioned grunt work by gritty police officers,” Marcos said.

Marcos also told those who will join the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) to use information technology to improve their service deliveries while minimizing costs.

“We should not be content with current fire response time, but instead strive to make it faster,” Marcos said.

Moreover, he highlighted the ongoing need to reform the country’s jail system to reduce congestion and improve conditions, emphasizing innovation and the continuous push for improvements.

Marcos concluded his speech with a call to patriotism and dedication, reminding the graduates to always prioritize the nation over personal gain.

Police Cadet Ma. Camille Cabasis from Lian, Batangas, topped her class of 223 cadets. As the valedictorian of Friday’s graduation rites, she received the Presidential Kampilan Award.