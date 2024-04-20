SPORTS

Perez, Habana light up RLC IRONKIDS

Christy Ann Perez finishes first in the premier 13-15 division in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Saturday at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, Cebu.
Christy Ann Perez finishes first in the premier 13-15 division in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Saturday at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, Cebu. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF IRONKIDS

Christy Ann Perez and Miro Habana pulled off thrilling victories in the premier 13-15 division as they led the winners in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Saturday at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, Cebu.

The aquathlon event witnessed nail-biting results across all age-group categories, highlighting the intense competition among the 254 participants who embraced the challenge of the swim-and-run format.

These youngsters displayed remarkable determination and skill as they navigated through the course, setting the stage for the much-awaited IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu set Sunday at the Mactan Newtown.

Perez, a former champion in the girls’ 11-12 division, showcased her top form by dominating the swim leg with a swift time of 04:12 before hanging tough in the run (09:17) to win in 13:30 over the 250m swim and a 2km run distance.

Fritzie Surima rallied in the run part after a 04:32 clocking in swim, delivering the best time of 09:07 but ultimately settling for second in 13:14. Elizza Ecalla rounded out the top three in 14:12.

Part of a triathlon-loving family, Habana displayed his racing savvy with a solid run time of 07:59 after a 04:01 clocking in swim, narrowly edging out Kian Manabat with a final time of 12:01 to Manabat’s 12:07.

David Mora came in third in 12:40.

Other winners were Alaina Bouffaut and Zachary Angelo da Silva (11-12), Jashiva Earl Arsua and Hans Nathan Samputon (9-10) and Searafina Mira Redila and Liam Nathan Lauron (6-8), while Team D Deans and T Hydro Immersion Swimming Team posted a 1-2 finish in relay 11-15 division.

