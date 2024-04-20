Perez, Habana light up RLC IRONKIDS

Christy Ann Perez and Miro Habana pulled off thrilling victories in the premier 13-15 division as they led the winners in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Saturday at The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, Cebu.

The aquathlon event witnessed nail-biting results across all age-group categories, highlighting the intense competition among the 254 participants who embraced the challenge of the swim-and-run format.

These youngsters displayed remarkable determination and skill as they navigated through the course, setting the stage for the much-awaited IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu set Sunday at the Mactan Newtown.

Perez, a former champion in the girls’ 11-12 division, showcased her top form by dominating the swim leg with a swift time of 04:12 before hanging tough in the run (09:17) to win in 13:30 over the 250m swim and a 2km run distance.

Fritzie Surima rallied in the run part after a 04:32 clocking in swim, delivering the best time of 09:07 but ultimately settling for second in 13:14. Elizza Ecalla rounded out the top three in 14:12.

Part of a triathlon-loving family, Habana displayed his racing savvy with a solid run time of 07:59 after a 04:01 clocking in swim, narrowly edging out Kian Manabat with a final time of 12:01 to Manabat’s 12:07.

David Mora came in third in 12:40.

Other winners were Alaina Bouffaut and Zachary Angelo da Silva (11-12), Jashiva Earl Arsua and Hans Nathan Samputon (9-10) and Searafina Mira Redila and Liam Nathan Lauron (6-8), while Team D Deans and T Hydro Immersion Swimming Team posted a 1-2 finish in relay 11-15 division.