Janella amasses 265K monthly listeners on Spotify

Janella Salvador’s comeback single “Headtone” has surpassed 100,000 views on YouTube in less than a month.

The fiery music video, which Janella conceptualized herself, showcases her sultry side as a singer. It also features Kapamilya actor Jake Ejercito as her leading man.

Upon her first listen to “headtone,” Janella knew exactly that she wanted it to be her comeback single as it perfectly captured the jazz sound she longed to incorporate in her music.

“When I heard ‘headtone’ I fell in love instantly because it’s the exact vibe that I wanted and I love jazz even when I was young. It really speaks to me so I wanted to make jazz more accessible to the modern crowd,” Janella said.

“Headtone” immediately climbed to the top five of iTunes Philippines and was also featured on Spotify’s New Music Friday Philippines, OPM Rising, Fresh Finds and R&B playlist upon its release. The song has earned 75,000 streams on Spotify while Janella continues to gain music fans, accumulating almost 265,000 monthly listeners as of writing.

Her movie with Thai actor Win Metawin, Under Parallel Skies, is now showing on cinemas nationwide.