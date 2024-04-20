Davao City prepares for massive vax drive

DAVAO CITY — The Davao City Health Office (CHO) is preparing its personnel for a weeklong immunization drive aimed at protecting children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Periodic Intensification of Routine Immunization (PIRI) will run from 22 to 27 April, with activities held in barangays and temporary vaccination posts across the city.

In a press briefing, Dr. Julinda Acosta, CHO technical division head, said barangay health officials, district health staff, and doctors have all received orientation to ensure the success of the PIRI campaign.

“We have been meeting with barangay health officials and the district health staff including doctors,” Acosta said. “We also conducted orientation with the various barangay leaders in the city.”

The PIRI campaign will focus on children aged 0 to 23 months, particularly those who haven’t completed their primary series of vaccinations.

“We urge the parents and guardians to check the immunization cards of their children,” Acosta said.