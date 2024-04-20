‘Bangus’ art show opens at Gateway Gallery

The Philippines has always been one of the top producers and exporters of milkfish, or bangus, and its aquaculture has been around since the latter part of the 19th century. Though the bangus may be an unofficial national fish, it continues to be a staple in many Filipino households. Today, the bangus is not only enjoyed in the Philippines, but also by people in different parts of the world including Asia, Europe, Middle East and America.

Aside from selling flavored fried bangus nationwide, Bang Bang Bangus also advocates local art. They believe that just like the bangus, Filipino art is also world-class.

“The intertwining of bangus and art aims to showcase how the milkfish can also be relatable to the younger generation, and thus encourage them to continue our tradition of eating bangus,” says Canlas. “We purposely scheduled the exhibit at this time, to promote and celebrate bangus in solidarity with the Bangus Festival that shall take place in Dagupan this April.”

Just like the versatile bangus which could be cooked in a variety of ways—pinirito, inihaw, sinigang, paksiw and baked among others — the works of art that will be featured in the Bangus Art exhibit will also use different media and techniques. An array of sculptures and paintings made with oil, acrylic, mixed media, colored pencils, fused plastics, clay, metal and other materials will be showcased.