Ateneo clobbers Claret, conquers RIFA Cup crown

Ateneo de Manila Grade School dominated Claret School of Quezon City, 7-2, to win the title of the Rizal Football Association (RIFA) Cup recently at the Moro Lorenzo Football Field inside the Ateneo campus in Quezon City.

Jacob Navarro emerged as Most Valuable Player while goalkeeper Nick Alexander Enciso delivered defensive gems to help Ateneo win the title of this tourney participated by athletes born in 2013.

“It’s really exciting for all of us to do this together,” said Enciso, who led Ateneo against quality teams like Colegio San Agustin and Holistic Education and Development Center on their way to winning the title.

“We trained hard for this. We remembered everything our coaches taught us so that we can be the best team on that field.”

Navarro added that their win is a result of hard work and sacrifice.

“Most of all, we dedicate this win to each other because this is something we will look back on to remember the hard work and sacrifice that came with the win,” he said.”

Aside from Navarro and Enciso, other members of the team are Miguel Tagarda, Ryan Moti, Jose Bernal, Altis Villaseñor, Ryuji Alminar, Daniel Guerrero Jr., Ethan Villanueva, Marcus Cuyugan, Ryu Famorcan, Miggy Pineda, Mateo Roman, Kenzie Maglonso, Zac Diaz, Vayil Querol, Ethan Alferez, Temujin Posadas, Zach Bautista and Gab Castro.

JP Merida was the head coach with Jerwin Belina as assistant coach in the tourney that aims to enhance the football skills of young athletes.