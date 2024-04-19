The Kish of the times

Anything new on the menu? What can people expect?

We have introduced new desserts and cocktails as well. After a few weeks of opening, we realized that guests kept saying, please introduce cocktails as it's a nice place to unwind at night.

Salcedo is booming, with more than a handful of establishments.

What makes you different? At the same time, what makes you blend into the Salcedo community? We are truly unique, offering a fusion of design and food. The ITO KISH DNA is translated and presented into our dishes, creating an experience that allows you to appreciate food from all over the world while dining in a space that is meticulously curated. Our cafe is a place of continuous transformation, with its decor changing regularly, offering a new experience with every visit. We take pride in making our price points affordable, welcoming everyone who wishes to experience ITO KISH Design Food.

What's the history behind this? What's the story to tell?

Honestly, eating out in the metro can be expensive. Me coming from humble beginnings, I am careful how I want to spend my hard end money. So in my mind, why not make dining more experiential aside from good food. No dish is plated the same, in any given time, you may be using cotton napkins instead of paper napkins. Our music is curated and beautiful to listen to. Most of our plates are from all over the world. Some are even vintage pieces. Last, you can dine under the tress. Real trees.

What is the design story of the space?

It's the DNA of the Ito Kish shop. The space will transform and give a different story now and then as decor changes come from the shop. I wanted it to feel like home and relax. Some details remind you or came from historical references to Ito Kish. The latticework of the walls was a detail of the shop in 2017. The color of the deep burgundy was the same as that of the original cafe. There is a small window that shows my love for visual merchandising.