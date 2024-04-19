The Kish of the times

Manila’s dining landscape is alive once again. Front, side and center, restaurants are popping up like mushrooms as the scene is hungry for more to satisfy their indulgence, whether gastronomically or design sensibilities or both.
In recent years, the surge of beautifully curated spaces has elevated the city’s scene to be seen. First on the list is multi-slash shop slash mini showroom is a contemporary take what a dining experience is today. The seat of luxury is a feast for the eyes adorned by objets d’ art, chic furnishings and indoor trees (yes, and you have to see it.).
A favorite spot of mine is the bathroom, it transports you to a time reminiscent of old-world glory. So we had a little chat with the celebrated artist and asked him about Ito Kish Design Food that recently opened its doors in the heart of Salcedo village in Makati.
CURATED collection of home pieces.
Why the move? Where was its former location?
The cafe, which was originally nestled inside the Ito Kish shop in JP Rizal, Makati, embarked on a transformative journey. When it first opened its doors in December 2022, the primary aim was to provide an extended space for the shop's clients. The idea was to allow them to leisurely explore the collection they had admired in the shop while also deciding what to buy while having coffee.
The response to the cafe was beyond our expectations. The influx of large crowds made it challenging for our clients to fully appreciate our meticulously curated collection of home pieces. And so with that, I decided to explore another avenue for the ITO KISH brand and open our first cafe where you can dine and enjoy coffee under the trees just like how it used to be.
Anything new on the menu? What can people expect?
We have introduced new desserts and cocktails as well. After a few weeks of opening, we realized that guests kept saying, please introduce cocktails as it's a nice place to unwind at night.
Salcedo is booming, with more than a handful of establishments.
What makes you different? At the same time, what makes you blend into the Salcedo community? We are truly unique, offering a fusion of design and food. The ITO KISH DNA is translated and presented into our dishes, creating an experience that allows you to appreciate food from all over the world while dining in a space that is meticulously curated. Our cafe is a place of continuous transformation, with its decor changing regularly, offering a new experience with every visit. We take pride in making our price points affordable, welcoming everyone who wishes to experience ITO KISH Design Food.
What's the history behind this? What's the story to tell?
Honestly, eating out in the metro can be expensive. Me coming from humble beginnings, I am careful how I want to spend my hard end money. So in my mind, why not make dining more experiential aside from good food. No dish is plated the same, in any given time, you may be using cotton napkins instead of paper napkins. Our music is curated and beautiful to listen to. Most of our plates are from all over the world. Some are even vintage pieces. Last, you can dine under the tress. Real trees.
What is the design story of the space?
It's the DNA of the Ito Kish shop. The space will transform and give a different story now and then as decor changes come from the shop. I wanted it to feel like home and relax. Some details remind you or came from historical references to Ito Kish. The latticework of the walls was a detail of the shop in 2017. The color of the deep burgundy was the same as that of the original cafe. There is a small window that shows my love for visual merchandising.
Are there any restrictions or limitations to consider when designing this project? What color palette did you use and why?
There were no restrictions. I followed my gut feeling. As someone who has never attended a design school, I tend not to follow any rules, making it different from the rest. Surprisingly, the color palette was the same as that of the first cafe. I only realized that it was precisely the same right in the middle of construction when the painting began.
What elements of design are distinctly Ito Kish?
The design elements that are distinctly Ito Kish are the ones that tell a story. The decor, all from the Ito Kish Shop, and the lamps, primarily mid-century modern, are not just design choices but a part of the brand's identity.
Ito Kish Design Food is chic style in practical dining. The food is another great story to tell and for now all I can say is one word - savory (you have to wait for the food article). Save up those calories because the desert list is a must indulgence. A visit is a delight to the senses that creates a wonderful experience with a lasting impression that leaves a good taste in the mouth.
Ito Kish Design Food is located at the GF, Paseo Parkview Suites, Sedeño, Makati, 1227 Metro Manila.