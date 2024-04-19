Suzume, standout anime of 2022, heads to Netflix

Heads up, anime fans! Netflix is adding another award-winning movie to its growing libraries.

Suzume, the latest work of Makoto Shinkai, can now be streamed on Netflix, making its global access more accessible and better.

The movie revolves around a 17-year-old high schooler, Suzume Iwato, who can see supernatural entities.

Iwato will discover her skill in seeing stranger doors that will open throughout the country. Every time the door opens, chaos will soon lead to the world's end.

Shinkai revealed in the series “The Director’s Chair” that the 2022 movie was heavily inspired by the 2011 Tōhoku Earthquake that resulted in nearly 20,000 deaths.

The highly acclaimed movie was released in US cinemas in 2023 and immediately grossed over $300 million worldwide. Additionally, it was earlier released on the streaming site Crunchyroll.

Makoto Shinkai is behind famed anime movies such as Your Name in 2016 and Weathering With You in 2019.

After the movie’s release, it was also awarded by the different award-winning bodies.

Suzume won the Best Film Award in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards and the Best Music Score in Awards of the Japanese Academy. In contrast, Shinkai won the International Animation Award from the Critics Choice Awards Celebration of Cinema and Television.

The other notable Ghibli-themed anime series and movies on Netflix are Whisper of the Heart, Princess Mononoke, Violet Evergarden and Sailor Moon.