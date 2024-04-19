P9.3-M marijuana uprooted

CAMP GEN OSCAR FLORENDO, La Union — In a concerted effort to combat illegal drug activities, Police Regional Office 1, under the leadership of PB/Gen. Lou Evangelista, conducted a successful marijuana eradication operation on 16 April, along the tri-boundaries of Barangay Badeo, Kibungan Benguet, Barangay Licungan, Sugpon, Ilocos Sur and Barangay Tubaday, Santol, La Union.

The operation was led by personnel of the La Union Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (lead unit) together with La Union police, Sugpon PNP Ilocos Sur and Kibungan PNP in Benguet.

During the operation, police reported a total of 46,600 fully grown marijuana plants that were uprooted and destroyed across four sites, covering an estimated land area of 4,000 sqm. The standard drug price of the seized marijuana plants is estimated at P9.32 million, police said.

The eradication effort underscores the commitment of Police Regional Office 1 to combat the illegal drug trade and protect communities from the harmful effects of illicit drugs. The inventory and tagging/markings of samples were meticulously conducted at the operation sites before submission to PDEA RO1 for laboratory examination.

“This successful operation is a testament to the dedication and coordination of law enforcement agencies in addressing the scourge of illegal drugs in our communities,” Evangelista said.

“We remain steadfast in our resolve to uphold the rule of law and blocked sources of illegal drugs in the region,” he added.

Police Regional Office 1 is continuing their collaborative efforts with other law enforcement units to eradicate illegal drug activities and maintain peace and order in Ilocos Region.