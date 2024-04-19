NU goes after twice-to-beat playoff

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

10 a.m. — FEU vs UP (m)

12 p.m. — Adamson vs NU (m)

2 p.m. — FEU vs UP (w)

4 p.m. — Adamson vs NU (w)

Title contender National University (NU) attempts to earn at least a playoff for the coveted twice-to-beat stimulus as it faces eliminated Adamson University on Saturday as the hunt for the top two semifinal spots heats up in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

On top of the leaderboard with similar 10-2 win-loss records with two other teams, the Lady Bulldogs meet the Lady Falcons at 4 p.m. as they brace for their last elimination round assignment on 24 April opposite Far Eastern University, which currently totes an 8-4 mark.

Joining NU on top are defending champion De La Salle University and University of Santo Tomas.

After conquering the Lady Spikers, 22-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-22, last Sunday, Bella Belen is taking things nice and easy for the Lady Bulldogs.

“We always take it one game at a time and we are not looking too far ahead into the future,” Belen said.

“We focus on the task at hand. As for the championship, it will come naturally because if we work hard, we believe that it (chance to play for the title) will come,” the Season 84 top rookie and Most Valuable Player choice said.

Back in the Final Four for the first time since UAAP Season 82 (2018-19), the Lady Tamaraws can still have a shot of securing a twice-to-beat bonus via a playoff.

Far Eastern University (FEU), which takes on also-ran University of the Philippines at 2 p.m., needs to sweep its last two elimination round matches and hope that any of NU, De La Salle, and UST will remain at 10 wins to force a playoff for the No. 2 spot.

Congo’s Faida Bakanke is satisfied with the Lady Tamaraws’ performance in the last three wins that secured them a place in the Final Four.

“I’m so proud of my team. I’m very happy and proud of my team since we did well, that is most important,” said Bakanke.

In the men’s division, FEU (11-1) seeks to assure itself of the twice-to-beat advantage and the No. 1 ranking in the Final Four against UP at 10 a.m.

Titleholder NU, currently tied with De La Salle at 9-3, tries to reclaim solo second spot in the 10 a.m. match with Adamson.