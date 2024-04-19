More jobs await Filipinos in Romania

The Department of Migrant Workers and the Embassy of Romania in the Philippines reaffirmed a longstanding mutual labor cooperation at the opening of the Philippines — Romania Friendship Week.

“We celebrate the upholding of safe and fair labor-migration practices and the stories of dedication, perseverance, and resilience of our OFWs in Romania,” said DMW OIC Hans Leo J. Cacdac.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Romania to the Philippines Râduta Dana Matache emphasized better job opportunities that await Filipino workers in Romania:

“Filipinos in Romania have adapted very well, and they are happy. Their disposable income is higher than that of other European countries because the cost of living is much lower. We look forward to welcoming more Filipino workers to respond to the high demand for labor in Romania.”

There are 2,000 Filipino temporary migrants in Romania, most working in factories, automotive and production lines, or domestic housekeeping.

The DMW and its Romanian counterparts are now exploring labor cooperation to recruit Filipino skilled workers, IT workers, truck drivers, factory workers, and caregivers.

The Friendship Week features educational seminars, including presentations on “Safe, Fair and Ethical Recruitment” sponsored by the International Organization for Migration and “Labor Market Opportunities and Living Conditions in Romania” led by the Romanian Embassy.

Other activities include film shows, Romanian language introductory lessons, and hybrid-kamustahan sessions with the OFW community in Romania.

The DMW has also set up a photo exhibit highlighting the stories of OFWs’ trials and triumphs in Romania and food-tasting booths for OFWs visiting the DMW head office.

The monthly activity fosters more robust ties between the Philippines and various OFW country destinations.