Mandaluyong LGU alarmed over illegal drug trade

The local government of Mandaluyong City has recently expressed concern over the alleged reports that the illegal drug trade is once again proliferating in some barangays in the city.

Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr. stressed that while the city had reached a “drug-free” status in the past, his concern is stemming from the number of arrest made by many barangay tanods.

The mayor also disclosed that he has already alerted the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the city and asked it to intensify its efforts in going after those who are involved in the illegal drug trade.