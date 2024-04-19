Is sugar-free safe?

Some examples of natural sweeteners are fruit juices and nectars, honey, molasses and maple syrup. These are not low-calorie sweeteners and when taken in excess can lead to weight gain and elevated blood sugars.

Synthetic sugar substitutes

Artificial sweeteners (aspartame, saccharin, sucralose) are synthetic sugar substitutes, but they may be also derived from naturally occurring substances, such as herbs or sugar itself (sucralose is derived from sugar). Artificial sweeteners are attractive alternatives to sugar because they add virtually no calories to the diet. You only need to use a fraction of artificial sweetener because they are many times sweeter than sugar.

Artificial sweeteners are widely used in processed foods, including soft drinks, powdered drink mixes and other beverages. These are also used to substitute for sugar in baked goods, candy and canned foods.

Artificial sweeteners are regulated by the Food and Drug Administration as food additives and have been scrutinized intensely for decades. Some believe that artificial sweeteners cause a variety of health problems, including cancer. This is largely due to studies dating to the 1970s that linked saccharin to bladder cancer in laboratory rats.

But according to the National Cancer Institute and other health agencies, there is no sound scientific evidence that any of the artificial sweeteners approved for use cause cancer or other serious health problems. Numerous studies confirm that artificial sweeteners are generally safe in limited quantities, even for pregnant women.

Similarly, aspartame was found safe to use in the 1980s, except for people with phenylketonuria (PKU). This is a rare genetic disorder that presents at birth where the body cannot break down phenylalanine, an amino acid found in many foods (and in aspartame).

Novel sweetener

Stevia is called a novel sweetener because it is not made in a similar manner to other artificial sweeteners. The FDA categorizes stevia as a "generally recognized as safe" (GRAS) substance. A GRAS substance is one that has such a lengthy history of common use in food that it is considered generally safe.