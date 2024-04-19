Fast race looms in IM 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

With innovative enhancements in the swim leg and a captivating bike route along CCLEX, the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu promises to be a thrilling, fast-paced event when it is fired off tomorrow in Mactan, Cebu.

Meanwhile, the rising stars of Philippine triathlon clash in a test of speed and endurance in the IRONKIDS firing off today at The Reef Island Resort.

The aquathlon event, which drew 254 youngsters aged 6 to 15, aims to promote an active and healthy lifestyle among the youth. Competitors will vie for titles in various age-group categories, ranging from 6-8 to 13-15 years old, in both individual and mixed relay divisions.

The 6-8 age group will complete a 100-meter swim followed by a 1-kilometer run, while older participants in the 13-15 category will face a 250m swim and a 2km run. Relay events will also feature shorter distances suited to each age group.

The event not only showcases budding talent in the sport but also serves as a precursor to the highly anticipated IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu presented by Megaworld and the Mactan Newtown.

Race officials are ensuring not only a test of physical endurance but also a journey of personal triumph in the challenging 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21k run race.

Departing from previous setups, the swim leg will now feature color-coded buoys for improved navigation — yellow for outbound, orange for return, and red for key turns, accurately ascertaining one’s position and planning.

The bike route, including the 8.9km CCLEX (Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway) bridge, guarantees a fast yet demanding course, reminiscent of the 2022 event. The closing run stage, on the other hand, offers a vibrant, festive atmosphere, boosting the spirits of the triathletes as they sprint towards the finish line.

Amid the expected intense competition, however, the heat factor emerges as a silent but powerful influencer, capable of tipping the scales between triumph and disappointment.

The organizing IRONMAN Group continues to innovate, providing athletes with new challenges and exceptional racing experiences.

The premier endurance race will start and end at the Mactan Newtown in Lapu-Lapu City, hosting 14 and 13 female professionals, alongside close to 1,400 participants across various age categories.