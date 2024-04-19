Borongan gets spotlight at Miss Earth pageant

BORONGAN CITY — This city on the Pacific side of Eastern Visayas comes alive as preparations kicked off for its first ever hosting of a national beauty pageant.

The Borongan City government has lined up a series of activities for the week-long event that focuses on community engagement, environmental awareness and heritage appreciation.

Some 29 candidates for the Miss Earth Philippines are expected to be in Borongan City for the Beachwear Competition on 22 to 26 April.

Mayor Dayan Agda said the candidates will be treated to an array of activities including surfing, diving, island hopping and beach sports, alongside visits to remote barangays where local communities actively protect the environment.

“We’re thrilled to host Miss Earth and extend a warm welcome to the reigning queens and 2024 candidates,” Agda said. “This event not only promotes environmental advocacy but also showcases the beauty and hospitality of our community. We’re eager for everyone involved to have a memorable and impactful experience.”

“It’s the first time we’re bringing this national event closer to our people in these areas, underscoring the importance of environmental conservation and heritage preservation. We want our communities in these barangays to also experience this event, ensuring they are top of mind when there are opportunities for experiences like these,” Agda said.

Agda said the candidates will also be taken to remote villages “to provide them with a unique insight into Borongan City.”