Abalos pushes for Basilan’s sustained peace

Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos on Thursday vowed to continue to support the province of Basilan in its journey towards peace and development.

Abalos was in Sumisip, Basilan last week to join the residents in celebrating the gains of peace on their 50th anniversary and the Kalasig-Lasigan Festival.

During the event, around 300 former Abu Sayyaf members who had returned to the fold of the law were presented to him by Governor Hadjiman Hataman Salliman and Sumisip Mayor Jul-Adnan Hataman.

Abalos then urged the people of Basilan to continue to keep the peace and work together for the development and progress of their province.

“Peace is not just for one day, peace is a continuing process. It is about courage to face adversity and resilience to face challenges,” he said.