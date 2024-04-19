A summa cum laude’s ode to her Alma Mater

Powered with grace and wisdom, Sabrina Iris A. Don graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Diplomacy and International Affairs at the De La Salle University-College of Saint Benilde. Below is her ode to her alma mater during the commencement exercises of the First Term Academic Year 2023-2024 held at the Philippine International Convention Center on 23 March.

Chancellor Benhur Ong, Vice Chancellors, Deans, Associate Deans, Administrators, Faculty, Associates, Guest Speaker Dr. Lydia Echauz, Parents, friends and fellow graduates, a pleasant morning to you all.

Within the past four years, we have witnessed so much change on both big and small scales. We have seen the emergence of a global pandemic; the worsening of wars and injustices here and abroad. In the Philippines, we have seen the transition from one administration to yet another. All of which we continue to feel the weight of directly and indirectly. These are times we were lucky enough to survive because, unfortunately, many did not. Every single day, we live through years’ worth of pivotal moments and outcomes of decisions — both our own and of those around us. Now, these are just small, vague portions of what I have personally become aware of, especially from the field of Diplomacy and Governance alone. I cannot imagine the multitude of changes and new ideas that were revealed to you since you entered college — in the arts, management, governance, technology, or even your personal life.

These past years taught me that the constant work of change in our lives forces us into paths we are meant to take. Oftentimes it will be uncomfortable and nerve-racking, but, generally, it is good. I say this because, as proof, Benilde was one of the best changes that has ever happened to me. When I applied to different colleges in 2019, in all honesty, Benilde was not my first choice. To be fair it was because I did not know what I really wanted at that point. Until I got in. Benilde may not have been my dream school, but it is the school that taught me how to dream. As I went to class every day and met such skilled professionals and driven individuals, I learned to embrace the intricacies of politics and gather the courage to open my eyes to the disarray within it. My rose-tinted glasses of passion for service were detached by a strong and sudden sense of urgency to involve myself in the narrative of being socially responsible—to stop watching and start doing. I may not know just yet what particular job I want to start tomorrow, but I am immensely grateful to the Institution for directing me to the path I am genuinely eager to take.

As we exit the halls of our Alma Mater, our lives shift once more. In the past couple years we have absorbed knowledge and experiences that we learned on our own or from others. After today, we are no longer students, at least of this Institution. But, of course, it does not mean we stop learning. Finishing a degree is a milestone that will open doors for us, the next generation of artists, businesspeople, managers, and leaders. It is our turn to practice what we have been preaching. From here on, we are even more accountable for upholding what is right and guiding others in the same direction.

College was not a walk in the park. Personally, I missed out on time with family, friends, and myself; I can’t imagine the amount of sleep we all lost. So, at this point I would like to take the time to express my gratitude to the people who empowered me and led me here to this very stage:

First, to De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. I thank the Institution for changing students’ lives every day with the many valuable lessons and opportunities you give us. With Benilde, I was able to see another side of the world through the Spanish Language and Culture Learning Visit. I was able to feel a newfound enjoyment for volunteering and hosting for Student Trainers’ Interaktiv and Unite. I thank the people I’ve worked with during those times, as well as my colleagues from the SDG School Student Government in 2021 and the 24th Benilde Model United Nations.

Second, I would like to thank all parents, parental figures, and families of my fellow graduates for holding our hands so tightly to get us through challenges and celebrate our wins. None of us will truly understand the work you put in to help us graduate from college. I wish to thank my parents, especially, for sending me to a good school and for supporting me in the career I am slowly starting on. Mom, Dad, a big part of who I am is because of you. Thank you for loving me and Ate so much that we are able to build our own dreams and achieve them.

Third, thank you, fellow graduates, for preserving and serving as one of the most powerful changes I have ever seen. Throughout my college journey, I was given the honor to meet such talented and kind people. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my warmest thanks to my college constants who are graduating with me today and my best friends. These people have kept me in balance; you have my entire heart.

Finally, and above all, I thank God for all the changes. None of this would happen–we would not be resiliently standing–if it were not for Your grace and mercy. With You, I fear nothing for what is to come.

Within the past four years, we have witnessed so much change, and yet there is so much more to change. There are tons we can learn and do. I am grateful and proud to say that I finished college in Benilde and saw how much people can do ordinary things extraordinarily well. Although no one knows for certain what comes next for us, for now, let us take in this very moment. We have plenty to celebrate about. Acknowledge the fears you currently have, but take comfort in knowing that the dips in life are what will make us feel and appreciate relief. May we always continue to dream and may we always continue to change.

Thank you and congratulations to all.

Animo Benilde!