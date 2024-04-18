Still blooming at 18

In the world of beauty, getting to 18 years is much like a girl stepping out into the world, blooming. And at 18, BEVI has blossomed into a flourishing company, setting the standard for others to follow suit.
As it strives to elevate the company and its brands, BEVI is thrilled to unveil exciting product launches that delve into new territories.
Kojie.san, the brand that has earned its premier spot in the market, introduces Kojie.san +, which takes skincare to new heights of luxury and indulgence. Meanwhile, Life by Kojie.San will enable consumers to experience beauty from within, with its range of liquid food supplements.
Revolutionizing the brand even more, Diamond Skin by Kojie.San will offer a treasure trove of skincare delights, in the form of a skincare set with potent active ingredients.
Kelcey Chua, the company’s senior brand manager, explains the never-ending demand for beauty and whitening products in the Philippine market
“(For us, it’s about) giving that option to consumers. They have a choice of what beauty is for them because we know that beauty is forever evolving, right? So what’s beautiful today could be different tomorrow and that’s also our basis in developing new products -- the evolution of beauty and how we can keep up with that as well,” she said
BEVI likewise redefines the standard of hygiene with Defensil, a revolutionary line that blends advanced protection against germs with a nurturing touch for the skin -- a testament to BEVI's dedication to overall wellness.