Still blooming at 18

In the world of beauty, getting to 18 years is much like a girl stepping out into the world, blooming. And at 18, BEVI has blossomed into a flourishing company, setting the standard for others to follow suit.

As it strives to elevate the company and its brands, BEVI is thrilled to unveil exciting product launches that delve into new territories.

Kojie.san, the brand that has earned its premier spot in the market, introduces Kojie.san +, which takes skincare to new heights of luxury and indulgence. Meanwhile, Life by Kojie.San will enable consumers to experience beauty from within, with its range of liquid food supplements.