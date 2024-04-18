Sealions target semis berth vs King Crunchers

Games today:

(Ynares Sports Arena)

4 p.m. — PGJC-Navy vs Criss Cross

6 p.m. — Maverick vs VNS-Nasty

PGJC-Navy puts its five-game streak on the line as it shoots for a semifinal berth, but the Sealions are bracing themselves for a daunting challenge from a fired-up Criss Cross side in a key Spikers’ Turf Open Conference showdown at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig Friday.

Game time is at 4 p.m. while VNS-Nasty faces Maverick in a duel of struggling teams at 6 p.m.

The Sealions have been on a roll since their opening loss to the Cignal HD Spikers, winning their next five games to edge closer to securing a spot in the post-eliminations stage of the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Spearheaded by Joeven dela Vega and Greg Dolor, along with key contributors like Louie Pudadera, Peter Quiel, Omar Lioc and Marvin Villanueva, Navy has surpassed expectations in their short time together under head coach George Pascua.

He acknowledges the rapid improvement of his team, crediting their disciplined military background for their quick progress. He also emphasizes the importance of maintaining consistency as they face the King Crunchers.

But Navy will be taking on a Criss Cross squad determined to bounce back from a heartbreaking five-set loss, also to the unbeaten and first semifinalist Cignal team (6-0) last Sunday where the King Crunchers squandered a 2-1 set lead and absorbed their first defeat after four consecutive wins.