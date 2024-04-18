Ex-champs target age-group success

Owing to the participation of a high-level field of entries in the centerpiece event, two full IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will slide down to the age-group competitions when hostilities unfurl Sunday in Mactan, Cebu.

Aside from Cech Peter Lukosz and Dutch Eric van der Linden, four other former champions are taking part in the 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run race.

Lukosz, who triumphed under tough conditions to claim the full IRONMAN title in Subic in 2022, leads the roster in the 40-44 age category, while Van Linde, who succeeded Lukosz the following year, campaigns in the 50-54 age division.

Local standout John Alcala, who emerged victorious in the international IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa in 2022 and dominated the IM 70.3 Subic last year, headlines the men’s 30-34 age class in the event.

In the women’s category, Leyann Ramos, the overall champion in last year’s IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa, is a worthy contender in the 30-34 age group, while Ines Santiago, who shared top honors with Alcala in Subic, leads the 40-44 age class in the top endurance race.

Ramos and Santiago face tough competition in their quest for titles with the likes of Malgorzata Nowak, Almira Lopez, Christy So, Christy Leung, Rhia Stawicki, Fatima Casimiro-Pineda, Katrina Arellano, Christi Chan, Aiprel Patalinjug, Alexandra Bolzonello of Australia and former golf champion Mia Piccio posing as threats.

Santiago, on the other hand, gears up for a fierce showdown with Sarah Pelayo, Sarah Eraña, Pearl Madrigal, Rhea Siangko, Wanlun Tsai, Fumi Watanabe, Thuha Tran, Sheila Co and Maryfel Aumentado.