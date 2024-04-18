DFA hopeful Iran will release Pinoys

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Wednesday said it is exhausting all diplomatic channels to ensure the immediate release of the four Filipino seafarers being held captive by Iran.

“The Philippines is working for the safe return of the four Filipino seafarers currently on board the MSC Aries at the soonest possible time,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

“DFA officials today met with the Iranian Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. Yousef Esmaeil Zadeh, who affirmed that the four seafarers will soon be able to return to the Philippines,” De Vega added.

Iran over the weekend seized the cargo ship MSC Aries in the vicinity of the Gulf of Oman with four Filipino seafarers on board.

According to De Vega, the four have been able to contact their families in the Philippines.

“The department will regularly update the public on this matter,” he said.

Aside from the four Filipino seafarers, another 17 Filipino seafarers remain captive in the Red Sea.

MV Galaxy crew

The 17 Filipino seafarers were among the crewmen who were held hostage by Houthi rebels who seized the MV Galaxy Leader, a Japan-operated cargo ship, in the Red Sea on 22 November 2023.

The vessel was en route to India when it was hijacked by the Yemeni militants.

In addition to Filipinos, the hostages included crew members from Romania, Ukraine, Mexico and Bulgaria.

Backed by Iran, the Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for seizing the ship in retaliation for Israel’s multiple attacks in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip.