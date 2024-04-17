Vice Ganda throws grand out-of-town birthday bash

Ion capped off the sweet message by saying that his love for Vice will never be wrong, stressing “Pero yung pagmamahal ko sa’yo, hinding-hindi magiging mali.” (But my love for you will never ever be wrong.)

The birthday celebration’s highlight was the colorful fireworks display.

Spotted enjoying the party were ABS-CBN’s president and chief executive officer Carlo Katigbak, and chief operating officer Cory Vidanes.

The other It’s Showtime hosts who came to the party included Vhong Navarro, Karylle, Teddy Corpuz and Darren Espanto.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, the birthday celebrator known as the Unkabogable Star said that she chose an out-of-town venue, specifically in Nueva Ecija, for her birthday celebration to ensure the guests wouldn’t leave the party early.

“Gusto ko talaga malayo, para wala kayong choice kundi mag-stay. Because I really want to spend this wonderful night with everyone. Ayoko nung magpa-party tapos kakain tapos kanya-kanyang puslitan,” she explained. (I really want a far location, so the guests won’t have a choice but to stay in the party. I don’t want it when after eating, they will just leave.)

Vice Ganda turned 48 on 31 March. She spent the day with her family and her husband in Zambales. She also marked her birthday with an ethereal and “mothering” photoshoot that had her wearing a silver body suit down and stiletto boots.